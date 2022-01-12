$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150,000.00 and the highest is $500,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,306. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

