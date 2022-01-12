Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 870,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $531,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,075 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $201,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.50.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $538.47. 157,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. The firm has a market cap of $238.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $591.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

