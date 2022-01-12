Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.51. 84,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 101,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taoping in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taoping during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. It provides a portfolio of software, hardware with fully integrated solutions including Information Technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation and other private sectors.

