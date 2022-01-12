Patriot One Technologies (CVE:PAT) Trading 7.6% Higher

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.40. 1,033,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 704,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -16.90.

In related news, Director Martin Cronin sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$137,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,849.05.

Patriot One Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of a system to detect concealed weapons utilizing radar technologies. The company's principal product is PATSCAN CMR, a cognitive microwave radar concealed weapons detection system to combat active shooter threats before they occur, which is used in traffic areas, such as entryways, hallways, and stairwells, as well as other public spaces in airports, stadiums, schools, and other spaces.

