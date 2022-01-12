Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 7,505,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 5,307,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.61.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

