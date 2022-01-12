Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 3,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

