Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.17. 159,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 399,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 356,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Vaccinex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses in the development of pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma and Huntington’s disease.

