Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

APTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Erich Platzer acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $315,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Bejar acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 316,465 shares of company stock worth $395,926 in the last three months. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 510,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 220,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 132,475 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.37. 11,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

