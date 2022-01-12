Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. 26,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,026. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.