CertiK 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.48 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 7% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00003385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $92.32 million and $9.48 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,399,068 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.