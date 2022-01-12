TERA (TERA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TERA has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $86,433.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00062359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00077992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.87 or 0.07685660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,694.15 or 0.99979668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

