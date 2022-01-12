CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. CPChain has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00328367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008353 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.