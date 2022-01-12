Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $103,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $25.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,089.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,068.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 353.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

