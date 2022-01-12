Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.11. 212,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,142,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at $60,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.