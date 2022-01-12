Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 72,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,091.05. The stock had a trading volume of 709,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 353.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

