Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 0.1%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.59. 1,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Lendlease Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Property, Construction, Investment Management, and Infrastructure Development.

