FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Shares Down 0.9%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.22 and last traded at $71.64. 16,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 29,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 190,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

