Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.