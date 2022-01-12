Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.30 ($0.34) and last traded at €0.28 ($0.32). Approximately 19,544,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.28 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is €0.17 and its 200-day moving average is €0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

Steinhoff International Company Profile (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

