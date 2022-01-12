UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading Up 14.3%

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) was up 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20.

About UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform.

