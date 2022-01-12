Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $919.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $934.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $905.30 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,029. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

