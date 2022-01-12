Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.68. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $928.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total transaction of $17,378,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock worth $247,729,364. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.