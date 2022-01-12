Prudent Man Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $105.47. 139,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

