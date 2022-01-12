Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Design Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 5,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,705. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 104,094 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 612,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

