Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.19% of Visa worth $5,165,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.83. The company had a trading volume of 160,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. The company has a market capitalization of $417.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

