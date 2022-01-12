Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.13. The stock had a trading volume of 166,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,269. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

