Zelwin Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Zelwin coin can currently be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00003933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $124.39 million and $311,218.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00061209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,331,834 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

