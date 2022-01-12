Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Increased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

ABT stock opened at $135.70 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

