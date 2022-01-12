Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,715. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.84.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

