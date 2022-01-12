Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $32,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $108.94. The stock had a trading volume of 265,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

