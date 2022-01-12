Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $62.22 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,242 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.50.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $540.02. The stock had a trading volume of 145,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

