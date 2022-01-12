MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 273 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. 76,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.04. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

