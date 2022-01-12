Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $527.00. 43,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

