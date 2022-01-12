OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Down 5.1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.78. 5,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 394.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33.
In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
