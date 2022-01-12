OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Down 5.1%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.78. 5,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 249,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.69 million, a P/E ratio of 394.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $909,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

