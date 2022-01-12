uPlexa (UPX) One Day Volume Tops $454.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $299,655.72 and approximately $454.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.