Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,996,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,675,268 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $528,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $481,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 163.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 63,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

