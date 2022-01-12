Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.20). Adial Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several research firms have issued reports on ADIL. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

ADIL remained flat at $$2.64 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, Director James W. Jr. Newman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 7,419.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.