Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,459,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,733,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $433.30. 630,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,343. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

