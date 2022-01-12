Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post $154.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.40 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $584.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,724 shares of company stock worth $6,426,067. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,837. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

