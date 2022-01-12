Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Up 1.6%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.19. 175,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 135,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCDY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.