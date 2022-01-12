Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.84. Approximately 70,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 46,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BURBY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Burberry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

