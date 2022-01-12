Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Up 7%

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.34. 24,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 339,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

