Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 177,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,098 shares.The stock last traded at $40.75 and had previously closed at $40.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.84.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.