Prudent Man Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 18.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.85. 98,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,116. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.