Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,656 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,158,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $473.11. 373,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,240. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $369.65 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

