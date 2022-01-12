Meridian Management Co. Sells 187 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,669.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 189,478 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.84.

TMO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $626.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $637.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.78. The company has a market cap of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.