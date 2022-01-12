Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $117.55 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $117,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $174.73 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.74.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.