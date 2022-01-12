Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,173. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

