DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce $6.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.47 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 221.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $22.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $23.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $41.14 million, with estimates ranging from $33.54 million to $47.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.88. 957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,488. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $180.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

