BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $298,675.20 and $407.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 201.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,292,543 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,089 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

